Anwar tries Menu Siswa Rahmah

BANGI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today tried Menu Siswa Rahmah that was introduced in institutions of higher learning when he stopped for lunch at the Randau Rasa Cafeteria, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

Anwar was seen trying some of the meals prepared, including fried catfish with sambal and vegetables.

The prime minister was accompanied by UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman, the university’s top leadership and management staff as well as student representatives.

Menu Siswa Rahmah, an initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education, is offering affordable food for 320,000 B40 students in all 20 public universities and polytechnics in the country at just RM3.50.

After lunch, Anwar then joined the Friday prayers at the UKM Mosque which is located about 500 metres from the Randau Rasa Cafeteria.

Stopping for lunch while mingling with the people before performing Friday prayers at a nearby mosque has been Anwar’s weekly routine since he was sworn in as prime minister on Nov 24. - Bernama