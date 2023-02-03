Anwar wants sufficient allocations to be channelled to flood victims

MANILA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pic) wants sufficient allocations to be channelled to the victims of the floods in Johor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Melaka, which have so far affected 29,000 people.

The prime minister said he has discussed the matter with his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, on the latest situation and types of assistance that can be provided before flying home from the Philippines today.

“On the floods in Johor and Pahang, I have been updated on the current situation. I have discussed the matter with the deputy prime minister (Ahmad Zahid) so that there are sufficient allocations for the flood victims,” he told Malaysian media today at the end of his two-day visit to the Philippines.

Earlier, the prime minister met some 100 Malaysians residing in the country at Rumah Malaysia here.

Anwar also wants construction work on the Bailey bridge at the location where a road collapsed in Felda Selancar in Rompin yesterday to be expedited.

On his two-day visit, the prime minister said it reflects the importance of bilateral relations between neighboring countries.

Anwar said Malaysia and the Philippines should enhance bilateral cooperation involving various fields, including trade and investment, as well as education and training, which he added was once very active.

In a meeting with several local private parties today, Anwar said some of the Philippines’ investors have shown interest in investing in Malaysia involving the food security, financial and industrial sectors.

Anwar said the relevant ministries and agencies have been told to speed up meetings with the potential investors.

On efforts to attain peace in Mindanao, the prime minister said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr greatly appreciated the efforts taken by Malaysia in ensuring peace in the troubled region.

“Efforts to bring peace to Mindanao need to be finetuned and expedited,“ he said, but at the same time admitted that the issues in the southern Philippines that have plagued the region for a long time are not easily resolved.

However, Malaysia has a responsibility as a neighbouring and Islamic country to ensure meaningful success and lasting peace in the region, the prime minister said.

Anwar said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has been asked to coordinate efforts to invite Mindanao leaders, including Chief Minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Murad Ebrahim, to Malaysia.

He said their presence in Malaysia is for discussions with related departments and agencies about administrative management affairs in the southern region of the Philippines and also as part of efforts toward the success of the peace process there, he said.

Anwar also wants to hold discussions with investors from the plantation and industrial sectors keen on investing in the southern Philippines to create job opportunities for the local population and develop the region together.

Anwar, accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, departed for Malaysia this evening. - Bernama