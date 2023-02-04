Anxious moments for two men trapped in bank ATM room

MERSING: Two men went through anxious moments when they found themselves trapped for almost 30 minutes in the automated teller machine area of a bank here early today.

Mersing district police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said a distress call was received at 12.10 am that the men were stuck in the ATM room after the bank’s automatic roller shutter door closed.

Following this, a police patrol team was dispatched to the scene where they were joined by Fire and Rescue Department personnel.

“The two men, however, got out after bank staff arrived to open the shutter door about 30 minutes later,” he said when contacted.

Abdul Razak advised the public to be mindful of banks’ ATM area operating hours and the exact time its automatic shutter doors come down.

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media. - Bernama