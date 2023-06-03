Apam balik seller maintains 50 sen price for 25 years

LUMUT: The rising cost of goods has left many traders with no option but to increase their prices.

An apam balik seller in Pantai Remis, however, has maintained the price of the pancake-styled snack, selling it for 50 sen for the past 25 years.

Despite the lower profit margin, Mohammad Puzee Mat Ajid said he was happy to be able to do business while giving charity.

“My intention is to help customers who are less able, especially in the current economic situation. I always believe in the power of sharing ‘rezeki’ with others,” said the native of Kampung Sungai Batu, Pantai Remis.

The 63-year-old, who is fondly known by many as Pakcik Puzee, said even though he did not make much money, he was grateful to be able to raise his six children by selling apam balik, a business he took over from his brother.

Pakcik Puzee said he prepares the apam balik batter from scratch every day by mixing 10 kg of flour with other ingredients, which could make roughly 1,000 pieces of apam balik.

“At first, I sold 3 pieces of apam balik for RM1, then 5 pieces for RM2, before deciding to sell it for 50 sen each to provide an affordable meal to his customers.

“I only want to help others because times are tough for some people and we won’t become poor by giving alms of charity,” said Pakcik Puzee whose stall is open everyday except Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Meredayu Naim, 40, who often frequented the stall, said the crispness and texture of the apam balik made by Pakcik Puzee are what makes it unique.

“Whenever I go back to Pantai Remis, I will definitely stop by Pakcik Puzee’s stall because my son loves his apam balik, the taste is different from the others, and it can maintain its crispy texture for quite a while,” she said.

Maisarah Zainul Abidin, 33, praised Pakcik Puzee, who still maintains his apam balik price, which she described as very affordable, adding that such an effort should be an example for other traders.

“The price is pretty cheap because usually apam balik here is sold for between 70 sen and RM1 each, so for me it’s very worth it, especially if you buy in large quantities.

“Apart from its affordable price, I also prefer to buy apam balik from Pakcik Puzee because he is very friendly and makes us customers feel at ease,” she said. - Bernama