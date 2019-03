KUALA LUMPUR: Shah Alam recorded an unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 107 until 12 noon today.

According to the data issued by the Department of Environment (DOE) through its website Air Pollutant Index of Malaysia (APIMS), the Shah Alam station recorded an increase from an API of 99 at 9am, 103 at 10am and, subsequently, 107 from 11am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, based on the API distribution map in the website, 66 DOE stations nationwide recorded moderate API readings and only three stations recorded good readings, namely, in Sandakan and Tawau, Sabah (27 and 38) while Kota Tinggi, Johor recording an API of 43.

API readings are categorised as good (0 to 50), moderate (between 51 and 100), not healthy (between 101 and 200), very unhealthy (between 201 and 300) and dangerous (over 300).

In the meantime, the API in Rompin and Balok Baru, Kuantan in Pahang, which were recorded as unhealthy yesterday, recorded moderate levels, namely, 52 and 61.

In Malacca, Bukit Rambai recorded an API of 78 while Alor Gajah, 80, namely, moderate compared to unhealthy readings yesterday. — Bernama