Application for ERP still open: Saravanan

PUTRAJAYA: Employers can still submit applications for the Employment Retention Programme (ERP) under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

“Under the programme which is still ongoing, individuals whose applications have been approved will receive a financial assistance of RM600 a month,” he said in a statement today.

On March 16, the government had announced the ERP under the Economic Stimulus Package to reduce the burden of employers affected economically during the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

Through the programme, the financial assistance will be given to workers who were issued unpaid leave notice by their employer.

Saravanan said as of yesterday, Socso had received 27,222 applications from employers, involving 230,652 workers.

“Currently, Socso is in the midst of processing the applications and it will disburse the provisions to applicants based on the qualifying conditions set,” he said.

Saravanan said the government had allocated RM120 million for the programme which was also eligible for workers who contributed to the Employment Insurance System (EIS) with salaries under RM4,000 a month. - Bernama