Appointing e-hailing company to handle PSV licence course violates the law: Mapim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Driving Industry Standards and Modernisation Council (Mapim) urges the government to reconsider the decision to appoint an e-hailing company to handle the Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSV-Taxi / E-hailing) course, as it is against the driving institution’s rules and policies.

Mapim president Datuk Hanafi Mat Zin said the move violated the policy set under the Motor Vehicles Institute / Driving School Rules 1992 under the Road Transport Act 1987 and violated the approvals and responsibilities given to the driving institution.

“This action is unfair to the driving institutions, as it is found that most companies which are not driving institutions violate procedures and policies set under the Act,” he said yesterday.

He said most e-hailing companies had no valid permits, as well as facilities and adequate and experienced instructors to implement the module.

“A driving institution should provide at least 1.6ha of space with training circuit, office, lecture room and vehicles approved by Puspakom.

“But the appointed e-hailing company does not comply with the stipulated conditions,” he said. — Bernama