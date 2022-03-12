Appointment as Defence Minister a career leap for Mohamad Hasan

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment as Minister of Defence under the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is seen as a career leap for Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix).

Despite being a new face in the Federal Cabinet, Mohamad, popularly known as ‘Tok Mat’, surely has the qualifications and credibility which he accumulated over 25 years in politics, to face the challenges that come with the new portfolio.

Mohamad has an extensive experience in the economy and state administration and this was proven by his excellent performance in leading the Negeri Sembilan state government as its Menteri Besar for almost 20 years since 2004.

The 66-year-old politician has a strong personality, and that is seen as quite important in facing the various security challenges of this modern era as well as the threat of COVID-19 even though the country has moved into an endemic transition phase.

Among Mohamad’s proudest achievements is the huge potential development in Sendayan with the construction of the Sendayan Air Base (PU) in an area of 303.5 hectares which houses the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base since 2018.

The Umno deputy president also contested for a parliamentary seat for the first time at the 15th General Election last month and won comfortably with a 19,897-vote majority in the five-cornered fight.

Mohamad, who hails from Kampung Kundur Hilir, Rantau, is married to Datin Seri Raja Salbiah Tunku Nujumuddin and they have a son and four daughters.

With a degree in International Relations from Universiti Malaya potential and extensive experience in the financial and banking sectors, Mohamad has held the highest positions in renowned organisations such as Khazanah Nasional Board of Directors and held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Cold Storage (M) Berhad.

He was also the chairman of Fima Berhad Group in 2003 and Advisor to Mercedes Benz Asia Pte Ltd for the Southeast Asia Region, as well as Managing Director of Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd in 1994. - Bernama