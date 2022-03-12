Appointment of six cabinet ministers from Perak helps boost state’s investment: Menteri Besar

KUALA KANGSAR: The appointment of six ministers from Perak in the cabinet of the unity government will increase the presence and confidence of investors in the country, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix).

He said it would also indirectly restore the state’s economy with the presence of new investments.

“It is apt with Perak also intensifying efforts to attract investors to occupy the new industrial sites in the state.

“It is hoped that the announcement on the cabinet appointment yesterday will convince investors to see Perak as a new potential site for investment in Malaysia,“ he told reporters after the opening of Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah’s (USAS) convocation ceremony by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the appointment of 28 members of the Cabinet for the Unity Government, including two deputy prime ministers.

The six members of the Cabinet from Perak included the prime minister himself, who is Tambun Member of Parliament (MP) and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Bagan Datuk), who is Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

Others are Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (Batu Gajah), Science and Technology Minister Chan Lih Kang (Tanjung Malim), Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan) and Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir. - Bernama