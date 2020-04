KUALA LUMPUR: Approvals given to companies to operate during the first and second phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) are also valid for the third phase which begins tomorrow until April 28, according to the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) said today.

It said the approved companies are encouraged to submit a new application if they wanted to get approval letters with a new format.

“The new format has a QR code to facilitate the inspection of their company’s information if required by the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.)

In the meantime, MITI explained the issue of configuring the company’s application system called the COVID-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 2.0 is currently being refined and upgraded.

“This effort is being done together with CyberSecurity Malaysia and several ICT industry specialists from the private sector,” it said, adding that the application system is expected to resume operation at 3 pm today.

However, the application could still be made on the application.miti.gov.my website, it said.

It said application from companies will not be entertained when the CIMS 2.0 is undergoing maintenance works beginning from 12 midnight to 6 am daily. - Bernama