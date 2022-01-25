Armed assault: Police tracking down two men to assist investigations

SEREMBAN, Jan 24 (Bernama) -- Police are tracking down two individuals to assist with investigations into an armed assault incident at Taman Jimah Jaya Site C, Chuah near here on Jan 16.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the individuals were V. Vithyathran, 32, of Springhill Park, Rantau and B. Selvam, 21 (Taman Jaya Lukut, Port Dickson).

He said police had arrested six men between the ages of 17 and 25 who were believed to be involved in the case, and seized a machete used to injure a father and his son between 4.40 am on Jan 16 and 9.30 pm on Jan 18 in Lukut and Port Dickson.

“Checks found that five of them had criminal and drug-related records, while one of them was found positive for ganja, and at the time of the incident, the suspects were under the influence of alcohol.

“All of them were remanded for eight days until yesterday. The order to charge two of them as well as another suspect still at large was also issued, while the other four were made prosecution witnesses,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Aidi Sham said the case was being investigated under sections 326 and 427 of the Penal Code.

In the incident reported to have occurred in the early hours of Jan 16, a 46-year-old man and his son, 16, suffered serious injuries to their bodies and hands after being allegedly attacked by a group of men on motorcycles.

Aidi Sham said the group was also believed to have damaged the victims’ car before leaving the scene. - Bernama