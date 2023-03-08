Armed forces cooperative to offer personal loans to public

Its chairman Brig Gen Roba’i Rahmat said that currently the facility is exclusive to armed forces personnel and government employees at the Ministry of Defence.

KOTA BHARU: Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Berhad (Koperasi Tentera) is expected to offer personal loans to the public starting at the end of this year.

“Currently we are planning and designing a system for this personal loan. In terms of the amount and duration of the loan, it is still being studied,” he told reporters after launching the Kota Bharu branch of the cooperative and opening of the Ar-RahnuKT here today.

Also present was Koperasi Tentera chief executive officer Mohd Ghazali Abbas.

Meanwhile, Roba’i said the new branch which began operations almost a month ago had approved funding of RM1.4 million as well as RM113,000 in Ar-RahnuKT funding.

Earlier, he handed over donations to five mosques, namely Masjid Jamek An-Nur Kem Desa Pahlawan, Masjid Ar-Raudhah Pengkalan Udara Gong Kedak, Masjid As-Solihin Kem Pengkalan Chepa, Masjid Mukim Tunjong and Masjid Mukim Lundang Paku.-Bernama