Armed Forces help Malaysian toddler undergo liver surgery in New Delhi

NEW DELH: A Malaysian child underwent a liver surgery in New Delhi with the support of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Mohd Afif Irfan Abdullah, who 16-months-old, is doing well after receiving a liver transplant.

He is suffering from chronic liver disease and was recommended treatment abroad by the University of Malaya Medical Center (PPUM).

As it involved significant medical expenses, ATM staff contributed financially to ensure treatment for Afif, whose father Abdullah Yaakub works at 74 Division Workshop based at Sungai Besi Camp.

Chief of ATM Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, Army chief Gen Datuk Seri Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi and the armed forces family have followed the case closely, said defence advisor at the Malaysian High Commission in New Delhi, Col Dr Ahmad Sham Baharin.

“We are happy to see that Afif has received good treatment and his parents are satisfied. Since they arrived in India on July 24, we made all efforts to assist them in every way we could,“ he told Bernama.

Dr Sharat Varma, head of paediatric hepatology and gastroenterology, who was part of the team that performed the surgery at Max Hospital, said Afif will be fit to go back to Malaysia in two weeks and live a healthy life.

The donor for transplant was Afif’s mother, Zahalini.

Afif was discharged from the hospital on Monday in the presence of Malaysian High Commissioner Datuk Hidayat Abdul Hamid, Datin Rosie Hidayat, and Malaysian diplomats.

Varma said Afif had a “comfortable and uneventful” time during his treatment.

“His liver function is very good and he is eating well. We had no complications,“ he said.

The child was the sixth Malaysian liver transplant patient at the hospital in nine months.

The hospital is expected to receive another Malaysian patient next month for liver surgery.

Varma said Max Hospitals group is keen to collaborate with hospitals in Malaysia in treating patients as well as in developing liver treatment facilities. — Bernama