ASEAN member states envisaged to grow stronger amidst current global geopolitical challenges

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN member states are envisaged to grow stronger as the regional bloc’s position becomes more important amid the current global geopolitical challenges, said Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said therefore in light of the alarming issues evolving around the region, ASEAN remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining peace and stability, nonetheless.

“We hope all (ASEAN) members will grow from strength to strength to solidify our foundation.

“As now, with the spirit of ASEAN Day observed on Aug 8, ASEAN remains very intact as it becomes one of the most important regional associations in the world today.

“As much as being a dynamic region, we can’t avoid talking about problems. But most important thing is all ASEAN members remain steadfast to maintain peace and stability in our region,” Zambry said when met by reporters after the 56th ASEAN Day celebration held in collaboration with the Sejahtera Centre for Sustainability and Humanity of International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here, Tuesday.

Also attended were former ASEAN Secretary-General, Tan Sri Datuk Ajit Singh and the representatives from the Diplomatic Missions of ASEAN Member States and External Partners.

Earlier in his remark, Zambry highlighted that Malaysia has identified green growth as the strategy to implement the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and tackle climate change and other environmental challenges to support global peace, security, prosperity, and sustainable development especially on the aspect of circular economy.

“In this context, we must ensure that our growth narrative is one that embraces the principles of sustainability, inclusivity and shared prosperity.

“Our growth should not just be a story of economic success, but also one (encompassing) cultural preservation, environmental protection and social justice,” said Zambry.

Themed “Promoting Regional Sustainable Growth”, the ASEAN Day celebration provides an opportunity for IIUM to showcase its Sejahtera Centre’s efforts in humanising education through SDGs.

ASEAN started on July 31, 1961 as the Association of Southeast Asia (ASA) made up of the Federation of Malaya (precursor to Malaysia), Thailand and the Philippines and the membership was extended to other states in the region with ASEAN established on Aug 8, 1967, in Bangkok comprising five member countries; Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Brunei Darussalam joined on Jan 8, 1984, Vietnam on July 28, 1995, Laos and Myanmar on July 23, 1997, and Cambodia on April 30, 1999.-Bernama