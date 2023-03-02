ASF spreads to Penang’s South West district; 62,197 pigs affected

GEORGE TOWN: The African Swine Fever (ASF) has now spread to Penang’s South West District, resulting in the closure of three more pig farms.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said as of yesterday, 27 pig farms in Penang have been affected by the ASF disease involving 62,197 pigs.

“Currently, the number of pig farms affected by ASF comprises 18 in the South Seberang Perai district; Central Seberang Perai (two); North Seberang Perai (four); and three in Barat Daya,” he told reporters here today.

He said among the factors that led to the spread of the disease to other farms was through transportation and that so far, culling has involved a total of 11,943 pigs from farms where there was confirmed positive cases.

He said culling is still being done to contain the spread of the disease whereas the disposed pig carcasses are buried in an area far from public settlements as well as done without causing any public nuisance.

“The Penang Veterinary Services Department (JPV) also sent an application for compensation for 10 pig farms that have completed the disposal process, to the Veterinary Services headquarters in Putrajaya to be taken to the next level of action(federal government),“ he said.

However, Chow said Penang will not face any shortage of pork for its own consumption because the state is an exporter of pork to other states.

According to him, based on a 2022 census by the Penang JPV, there are 124 pig farms in four districts in Penang with a pig population of 267,348.

“Currently, Penang still has more than 90 pig farms that have not been affected by ASF disease and a shortage of pork in the market will not occur,“ he also said.

Chow added that Penang has a strength of 170 officers from various agencies to manage the spread of this disease, and requests farmers and the public to immediately report any death of wild boars, village pigs or commercial pigs to the nearest district Veterinary Services Department or state Veterinary Services Office or through the Penang JPV Disease Crisis Management Room hotline at 04-5041047. - Bernama