PETALING JAYA: Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), has made it mandatory for unit holders to update their personal details beginning Nov 11.

The company requests all unit holders to visit any ASNB Branch or agent to update their personal details before doing any over-the-counter transactions, if they have not done so previously.

Unit holders who already have a myASNB portal account will also be prompted to update their personal details upon logging into the portal.

This is in line with the industry regulatory requirements to ensure that personal details are kept up-to-date to protect personal information and transaction information

The requirement is aimed at ensuring that ASNB has a complete and up-to-date database of its unit holders. This is also part of ASNB efforts to continue providing relevant products and services to unit holders, as well as protecting their account data.

ASNB unit holders will be asked to update 17 personal details, including their phone number, address, occupation and monthly income. This process can only be done at an ASNB Branch or Agent to avoid potential fraud, especially in relation to identity fraud.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ASNB, Mohammad Hussin said that the updated database of unit holders will enable ASNB to provide better and value-added services to unit holders.

“Unit holders who have updated their personal details will also be able to utilise the free-of-charge online facilities that we offer through the myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my),“

“These includes making additional investments, setting up automatic monthly investments via Auto Labur and viewing recent transactions and account balance,“ he said in a statement today.

He also said with the updated database of its unit holders, ASNB will be able to detect any suspicious transactions and protect unit holders’ accounts. The unit holders will also be able to be contacted when necessary.

The company would also like to remind unit holders that they may experience longer transaction time at ASNB Branches or Agents.

“This is because our officers need to update and verify unit holders’ personal data in real-time to be approved by the unit holders themselves, in order to make sure that there are no fraudulent activities by third-parties,“

“We uphold our duty as guardian of your investments very seriously and this exercise will ensure the highest level of protection for unit holders’ data. As such, we seek unit holders’ understanding and full cooperation, in order to facilitate this process,” he said.

For more information regarding this programme, ASNB unit holders may contact the ASNB Customer Service Centre at 03-7730 8899, or email asnbcare@pnb.com.my, or via Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad Facebook page and ASNBTweet, or visit the ASNB website at www.asnb.com.my.