PETALING JAYA: Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), honoured its agents and partners for their strong performance at its ASNB Starz Awards Night 2018 held recently at Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 50 winners across 16 categories bagged prizes for the Top Starz Award, PNB Award, and ASNB Award, amongst others.

Themed “Night for the Starz”, the award night marks the fifth consecutive annual ceremony to recognise the hard work, support and achievement of ASNB’s Agents, and relevant government agencies for the year.

Present at the event were PNB President and CEO Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad and ASNB CEO and Executive Director Mohammad Hussin. With them were the chairmen and senior management of ASNB’s agents, senior management team of PNB and ASNB, along with guests and the teams from the 10 banks and other ASNB partners.

“The awards tonight aim to recognise the key role of our agents in the ASNB and investing community ecosystem,” Abdul Rahman said.

“In partnering with ASNB to drive and mobilise savings amongst Malaysians, it is important for our agents to also share PNB’s aspirations of increasing the level of financial literacy among Malaysians.

“For this to take place, we hope that all agents will play their part in imparting financial knowledge on the fundamentals of risk and return, and the importance of investing consistently for the long term, to enable Malaysians to grow their wealth sustainably.”

ASNB also announced a number of key agent partnership innovations to help transform ASNB sales and distribution as part of its overall five-year Strategic Plan 2018-2022 aimed at sustaining ASNB’s leadership position in the unit trust industry.

Qrysteena Cheah Aik Gaik from Affin Bank, Wisma Pelaut Hub, Penang was the recipient of the ASNB Award, given to the top performing financial advisor with the highest sales in all variable price products.

“I am ecstatic to receive this award for 2018,” Cheah said.

“All the hard work and dedication has truly paid off. This acknowledgement serves as great motivation as I look ahead to achieve more in reaching out to new potential unit holders.”

Maybank was the biggest star of the night, bagging the two main awards namely the PNB Award and Top Starz Award for being the highest performing agent for all variable products and best performance in terms of highest cumulative points obtained for all awards.

Receiving the PNB Award on behalf of Maybank was Datuk Hamirullah Boorhan, Head, Community Financial Services Malaysia while the Top Starz Award was received by Datuk John Chong Eng Chuan, Group Head, Community Financial Services.

“This award, which enters its fifth year, is something we look forward to and this inspires our staff to do better each year,” Hamirullah said.

“It is a symbol of the teamwork and efforts by our branches. With this award, it will become much more challenging for us to fulfil customers’ expectations but this will push us in improving our services to them.

“The secret to success lies in the time invested to provide potential unit holders with a basic understanding of ASNB products to ensure that they are aware of the Funds, its risks and potential. A lot has been done and more efforts will be put in to reach our potential unitholders.

“We need to educate the unit holders out there on the importance and benefit of investing with ASNB and at the same time also letting them know that starting their investment now will help them in the future”.