SANDAKAN: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will prioritise assets requiring immediate maintenance, particularly for operations in the country’s waters, in saving costs due to the limited allocation received.

Its chief, Admiral Datuk Mohammad Reza Mohd Sany said this was part of the austerity drive in using the allocation from the government, which was currently being burdened with a massive national debt.

“The new government is facing a debt burden. Hence, allocations are limited.”

“As for RMN, we have to reprioritise our needs with the allocation available,” he said at a reception between the navy chief and its Sandakan-based personnel here, today.

Mohammad Reza also said that Sabah was expected to receive two littoral mission ships in October and December, this year, respectively.

According to him, the two ships would be placed at the Kota Kinabalu RMN base. — Bernama