Assistant engineer nabbed for soliciting RM80,000 bribes for school repair job

KUALA LUMPUR: An assistant engineer of a government agency was nabbed to assist in the investigation into a case of soliciting bribes amounting to RM80,000 for repair work on a school in Selangor.

Sources from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the 35-year-old man was arrested by a team of agency officers after allegedly receiving RM10,000 in cash from another individual at a restaurant around Bangi at about 4 pm.

“The suspect is the officer responsible for managing the project,“ said the source.

Selangor MACC director Datuk Alias Salim when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the man would be taken to the Shah Alam Magistrate’s Court today to obtain a remand order. — Bernama