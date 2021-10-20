AstraZeneca delivers over half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: AstraZeneca today delivered an additional 604,100 doses of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca for use in Malaysia to support the country’s ongoing battle against the pandemic.

This latest shipment is part of AstraZeneca’s bilateral commitment to deliver 6.4 million doses directly to Malaysia.

To date, more than 5.1 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have been delivered to Malaysia through direct supply, Covax and donations from other countries. More vaccine doses are expected to be delivered between now and early 2022.

“As the country transitions to an endemic state and Malaysians learn to live with the virus, we will continue to work alongside the government to ensure a sustainable supply of the vaccine in the long-term,” AstraZeneca Malaysia Country President Dr Sanjeev Panchal said in a statement.

“With public health as our top priority, we remain committed to providing broad and equitable access to our vaccine for all Malaysians.”

To date, more than 1.5 billion doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine have been released for supply to over 170 countries as part of the company’s commitment to broad and equitable access.

Approximately two-thirds of doses have gone to low- and lower-middle-income countries. AstraZeneca was the first global pharmaceutical company to join Covax in June 2020 and more than 150 million doses of its vaccine has been delivered globally through Covax to 130 countries, to date.