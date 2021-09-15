ATM needs adequate budget to deal with uncertain geo-political situation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) needs to be provided with adequate budget in the 2022 Budget to deal with the uncertain regional geo-political situation and other threats, said ATM Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix).

He said the budget was important so that maintenance and procurement of new replacement assets and obsolete armaments could be realised to ensure high-preparedness of the security forces to defend the country’s sovereignty.

“Issues such as the overlapping claims of the Spratly islands, national borders and various other threats require ATM to always be prepared in terms of personnel and assets.

“Apart from that, it is hoped that this (2022) budget, also takes into account the cost requirements for the continuation of various military courses and training that have already been planned because they are ongoing investments in improving strategic readiness.

“Through them, ATM members will always be intellectual and able to operate various equipment and weapons of the latest technology,“ he said in a special interview in conjunction with the 88th ATM Day, which is celebrated on Sept 16 every year, at Wisma Perwira ATM, here recently.

The 2022 Budget is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on October 29.

Affendi said ATM also requires adequate budget to enable it to provide assistance in manning roadblocks, medical facilities and other logistical assistance to public authorities in dealing with the threat of the Covid-19 epidemic could be continued efficiently and effectively without compromising the primary task of defending the country’s sovereignty from foreign elements.

He said the important thing in determining operational support for the required assets, was for ATM to continue to adopt the best governance in all aspects of management, including effective logistical support and competent human resources.

“Attention is also given to making a review of every policy, plan and operational plan to support the aspiration of strengthening ATM alertness in the current landscape,“ he said.

On preparations for the 88th ATM Day celebration, Affendi said this year’s celebration will be held at Segenting Camp, Port Dickson, on Sept 22, and will be conducted in accordance with the stipulated standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

There will be demonstration on ATM’s asset capability and competence, as well as the Combat Parade, he said, adding that a total of 2,500 officers and members would be involved in the three events which would be broadcast live by RTM. — Bernama