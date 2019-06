PETALING JAYA: An audio clip went viral on social media today. Entitled “Azmin love Haziq ¾”, it was uploaded in YouTube and shared widely via social media messenger apps.

The title of the clip suggested that it is a continuation of the previous releases which purportedly involved Santubong PKR member Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and a man he claimed to be Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

In the “Azmin love Haziq 3/4” clip posted about 12 hours ago, the 46-sec long clip did not show any lewd actions but appeared to be an audio recording of two men discussing when to meet up.

In the conversation, a man can be heard enquiring when the latter would be free to meet. The latter expressed concern that the former had been seen by others while seated in the lobby.

The brief clip was posted by a YouTube user by the name of “Rahim Jaafar”, who alleged that the recorded conversation took place at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur hotel in March 2019.

Last week, Haziq Abdullah had, in a video posted on Facebook, claimed that he and Azmin engaged in lewd acts that were recorded on video.

The previous instalments of the sex videos were reportedly leaked to the media on social messaging platform WhatsApp from June 11.

Azmin has denied being involved in the alleged sex videos, saying he is a victim of political mudslinging.

The police had on June 14 arrested Haziq at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, where he was attempting to fly to Manila, the Philippines. He was released the following day after being quizzed.

Investigation into Haziq is being carried out under four offences, including in relation to the alleged distribution of pornographic materials and committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature.

Azmin’s lawyer N. Surendran said his client had yesterday given his statement to the police.