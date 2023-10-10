Audit report: RM16m SME grants not spent, KUSCOP to address weaknesses

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) assures that appropriate action was being taken against weaknesses pointed out as well as recommendations in the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 2021 regarding the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) programme development grant.

Its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick (pix) said the SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) as the agency involved in the programme is taking appropriate action following the recommendations in the report.

He said KUSKOP will also request further information from SME Corp regarding any follow-up action to address the weaknesses.

“KUSKOP has noted LKAN’s criticism related to the programme under SME Corp...I will request more information from SME Corp regarding the (follow-up) actions taken but SME Corp has already given an explanation. It’s being taken care of by SME Corp.

“I, together with the top management of KUSKOP and agencies under the ministry, will ensure that all comments in LKAN 2021 are taken into consideration, especially for the upcoming 2024 Budget, so that every provision is prepared and will be spent as mandated by the government,“ he said.

He said this to reporters before chairing the 2023 National Cooperatives Consultation Council Meeting here today.

Based on the LKAN 2021 issued today, an audit was carried out for the development grant expenditure of the SME Investment Partner (SIP) programme and the Going Export Programme (GoEx) from 2014 to 2022 involving RM59.52 million for the two programmes found that RM16.73 million SIP programme development grants were not spent.

According to the report, poor programme implementation resulted in only RM27.91 million of the RM59.52 million grant being successfully spent within the set period while RM14.88 million was spent on other programmes making a total of RM42.79 million (71.9 per cent) of the allocation received, spent and benefited SMEs.

Following that, the report recommends that the monitoring of programme expenditure performance be carried out by KUSKOP, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance.

LKAN also said that SME Corp Malaysia needs to plan carefully and take into account all the needs of SMEs before applying for funds from the ministry to run programmes. -Bernama