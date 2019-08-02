Aug 3-9 fuel prices: RON97 down two sen, RON95, diesel unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The price of RON97 petrol will be lower by two sen at RM2.54 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, for the week beginning at midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the retention of the RON95 petrol and diesel prices is in line with the government decision to stabilise the retail petroleum prices besides reducing the cost of living.

“The weekly retail prices of petroleum products are set using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism. The actual retail prices of RON95 and diesel for the period would have been RM2.24 and RM2.33 per litre, respectively,” it said.

The statement said that the estimated subsidy that the government has to bear during the period is RM85.78 million. - Bernama