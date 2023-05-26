Aug 8 hearing of Sapura Energy’s appeal against decision allowing Rafizi to get ex-CEO’s remuneration

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has set Aug 8 to hear the appeal by Sapura Energy Bhd, against the Sessions Court’s decision in allowing Rafizi Ramli to obtain documents regarding Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin’s remuneration and incentive package, paid by the company during his tenure as Sapura Energy’s chief executive officer (CEO).

The Economy Minister’s counsel, Navpreet Singh, when confirming the matter, said that the date was fixed by High Court deputy registrar Rozana Husin, when the matter came up for online case management today.

On April 14, Sessions Court Judge Lailatul Zuraida Harron@Haron, in allowing Rafizi’s application, ordered the company to produce the documents sought by the Pandan Member of Parliament within one month from the decision date (April 14).

Following that, Sapura Energy filed the notice of appeal, dated April 25, against the decision by the Sessions Court.

“The learned registrar (Rozana Husin) gave directions for the filing of written submission by July 11 and reply submission by July 25,” said Navpreet when contacted by the media.

On Nov 24 last year, Rafizi filed the discovery application and amended his defence, filed in July.

In the discovery application, Rafizi sought the court’s permission for Sapura Energy to reveal Shahril’s remuneration and incentive package.

Shahril filed the suit against Rafizi in May last year, following Rafizi’s statements in three articles, published through his social media accounts, in response to former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s statement wanting the government to inject more funds into Sapura Energy to save it.

Rafizi had opposed Najib’s view of further bailing out Sapura Energy, claiming that public funds should not be used to protect the elites. - Bernama