IPOH: Authorities have been urged to take stern action against individuals including the opposition parties’ cyber troopers for playing up racial sentiments on social media to attract the support of the people, particularly the Malays.

Perak’s Pertubuhan Kebajikan Wawasan Kesejahteraan Insan (Wawasan) chairman Fauzi Muda said stern action should be taken immediately as the irresponsible acts clearly contradict the spirit of racial unity that has been in existence in the country for so many years.

“They are continuously making massive propaganda through social media with various slanderous statements and racial incitement, supposedly to give the indication that Pakatan Harapan (PH) as the government has failed to address the current widespread racial issues.

“They also say that Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) at this point is very much afraid of the DAP that controls PH. It is deliberately played for the Malays to hate PH and at the same time to support the UMNO and PAS struggles,” he said in a press conference here, today.

Fauzi said he would not hesitate to lodge police report in the near future if the irresponsible acts continued unabated on social media.

Commenting on the issue of those who were insulting Prophet Muhammad and Islam, he said the irresponsible acts showed total disrespect towards the position of Islam as the official religion of the Federation.

He said praise should be given to the authorities for taking stern action against the individuals involved in insulting Prophet Muhammad and Islam by bringing them to court and charging them. — Bernama