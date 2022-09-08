Avoid going on picnics during bad weather: Perak exco

IPOH: The public is advised to avoid picnic spots during bad weather following the death of a teenage boy at Bukit Berangkai Waterfall, Kampar two days ago.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed said it was the public’s responsibility not to visit such locations during bad weather and to stay alert of warnings from the authorities, for their own safety.

“Lifeguards or rescuers are not deployed at the location (Bukit Berangkai Waterfall) as the area is under utilised so those going there are at their own risk,“ she told reporters after launching the Ipoh Music Symposium programme at People Of Remarkable Talents (PORT) here today.

It was reported on Sept 6, a 16-year-old boy drowned while out swimming at the Bukit Berangkai waterfall in Kampar at about 11.15am and checks conducted by Kampar district police found the waterfall to be a dangerous area where several deaths had occurred.

Earlier, Nolee Ashilin said the three-day music symposium to run from Oct 21 to 23 around Ipoh, will help intensify economic activities in Ipoh as well as encourage young people to venture into the music industry.

“Apart from the symposium, the programme will include forums, workshops, exhibitions and a special concert that will feature popular local and foreign artistes, she added. - Bernama