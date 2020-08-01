Avoid too much politics, advises Azmin Ali

KUALA PILAH: Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today advised various quarters not to play too much politics as the focus of the government now is the people’s health and the country’s economy.

He said the parties concerned should emulate Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who did not discuss much politics as his priority now was to rescue the economy of the nation and health of the people.

“Today, we are putting the health of the people and country’s economy as the focus ... do not play too much politics as the mandate has been given to him to safeguard Malaysians from Covid-19 pandemic and restore the country’s economy,” he told reporters after a sacrificial ritual programme, here today.

At the same time, Mohamed Azmin also stressed that the statement of Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi that Umno would not be joining Perikatan Nasional would not affect the present government.

This is because Umno is still supporting the leadership of Muhyiddin to lead the federal government under PN.

PN is a political coalition of Bersatu, Umno, PAS as well as Barisan Nasional apart from being supported by Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Meanwhile, commenting on the statement of Selangor Umno chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar that Selangor Muafakat Nasional had completed 90% of the seat distribution to face the coming general election, Mohamed Azmin said the issue had not been discussed with PN.

“I have been informed of the matter but the discussion was conducted last year when there was no PN, it does not matter that they had discussed within MN (Muafakat Nasional). It was logical, but now there is PN, we have to discuss together. Since there is no general election, there was no discussion. Besides the general election is still far away,” he said.

Asked on the letter of demand by PKR, the former PKR deputy president said he would not entertain the demand.

“For what? Why should I pay them RM10 million? Even if I have the money, I would rather hand the money to the people, I would not give it to a defective party such as PKR,” said Mohamad Azmin, who is also Gombak MP.

Earlier, it was reported that PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung had said the party would be issuing letter of demand to 19 PKR MPs and assemblymen who had left the party and demanded that they pay RM10 million each to PKR. - Bernama