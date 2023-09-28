Awang Askandar receives posthumous Maulidur Rasul Special Award

ALOR SETAR: Former director of the Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM), the late Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub, was posthumously awarded a Special Award at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration today.

The special award was presented by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah to the Kedah APM deputy director Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusoff, who represented Awang Askandar’s family who could not attend the ceremony.

Mohd Muaz said the award was in recognition of Awang Askandar’s contributions and services during his nearly six years as the Kedah APM director.

“The late Awang Askandar made significant contributions, especially to the people of Kedah, where he was actively involved in flood operations, provided training to the community and the public, and collaborated with various departments and agencies in the state.

“Today, APM officers and his friends are also present at this meaningful award ceremony,” he told reporters after the ceremony held at a hotel here.

Mohd Muaz also said that the montage presentation about Awang Askandar had an impact on everyone present, especially himself and the other APM officers and personnel.

“Although the incident that befell him happened some time ago, we all felt like it had just occurred. We are touched by the montage because we lost a beloved and respectful figure whom we had known since 2017.

“The deceased was honoured with a certificate of appreciation, a commemorative gift and a mock cheque for RM7,000, which we will present to his family in Sabah,” he said.

Awang Askandar, 56, died during the Malaysia Everest 2023 expedition in May after he was reported to have fallen when making the final ascent at 8,000m.

At today’s ceremony, the Imam of Al-A’la Mosque in Jitra, Saidin Dogol, 75, received the Tokoh Imam Award and brought home a certificate of appreciation, a commemorative gift, and a check for RM7,000.-Bernama