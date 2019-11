PETALING JAYA: Education, especially in the sciences, will play a major role in preparing Malaysia to face challenges of the future, such as climate change, increased demand for energy, healthcare and ageing.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin that as the country advanced into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0), innovation would also be key in the people’s ability to find solutions to such challenges that were economically, socially and environmentally sustainable.

“To stay ahead in the competition, there is a need to incentivise local industries that utilize homegrown technology that are just as competent yet cheaper than foreign ones,” she said.

Her speech was read out by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Dr Mohd Nor Azman Hassan at the presentation of awards and grants to scientists by the Malaysia Toray Science Foundation (MTSF) today.

At the event, the MTSF present cash awards and research grants to 27 scientists in an effort to arouse greater interest and enthusiasm in the Malaysian scientific community.

MTSF chairman Tan Sri Omar Abdul Rahman said the number of applications received for the grants and awards this year had risen substantially.

For instance, he said, 13 institutions submitted a total of 29 applications for the Science and Technology Award.

“In the end the selection committee unanimously picked Dr Ngeow Yun Fong of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman for the award,” he added.

In the Science and Technology Research Grant category, the foundation received applications for 690 projects from 47 universities and research institutions. A total of 11 projects from nine institutions were picked.

For the Science Education Award, 62 entries were received from 12 states and 15 were shortlisted.

The selection committee was co-chaired by Tan Sri Augustine Ong and Tan Sri Dr Syed Jalaluddin.

Omar said future applications could be submitted electronically through the MTSF website.

Since it was established, the foundation has spent to total of RM15.8 million funding 303 basic research projects and given 51 awards for outstanding scientific achievements, and 417 for creative and innovative teaching methods.