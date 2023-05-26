Azalina denies stating that MACC dropped PN’s ‘gaming funds’ inquiry

PUTRAJAYA: The written reply presented in the Dewan Rakyat regarding the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) enquiry into allegations that a party in Perikatan Nasional coalition, received donations from gambling funds during the last general election campaign did not say that the investigation had been closed or discontinued.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said in the written reply to a question from Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, the MACC had only stated that no investigation file had been opened as the information received so far was general.

“I wish to emphasise that the response I have given in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday on behalf of the MACC does not mean that the investigation into the allegations in this matter has been stopped or discontinued,“ she said in a statement today.

In this regard, she said that MACC, as an independent and impartial authority, has the right to conduct appropriate investigations and open investigation files according to the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694] or other applicable laws based on information and evidence received from time to time.

Yesterday (May 25), Ahmad Fadhli submitted an oral question on the status of the investigation into the allegations.

In a written reply Azalina said that the MACC had conducted a detailed study into the information, but it was too general and no party could confirm the matter, hence no investigation file had been opened on the issue.

She also said besides MACC, other enforcement agencies including the police and the Inland Revenue Board, were also responsible for investigating all crimes committed by any entity.

“Malaysian laws have no time limit for taking action in criminal cases,“ she said, adding it was inappropriate for any party to politicise or distort the reply or make baseless allegations against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“I call on all parties to respect the rule of law and not jump to conclusions from the replies submitted in the Dewan Rakyat,“ she said. - Bernama