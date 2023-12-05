Azalina: Passing a no-confidence vote against AG is Bar Council’s right

KOTA TINGGI: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said it is the right of the Malaysian Bar to pass a no-confidence vote against Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun.

Therefore, she said the government must be open in accepting criticism from the people or professional bodies such as the legal body.

“Malaysia is a free country. I don’t mind...for me, it’s their right.

“The Madani government is a government that practices democracy and we must be open to criticism,“ she told reporters at the Aidilfitri open house of Pengerang parliamentary constituency at Dewan KEJORA Bandar Penawar here today.

The Pengerang MP added that the Madani government must be a responsible government and emphasise transparency and accountability.

The no-confidence vote was part of a resolution on the independence of the judiciary and upholding the rule of law, which was adopted at the Malaysian Bar’s Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday (May 10). - Bernama