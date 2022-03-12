Azalina vows to address and amend outdated laws to be relevant with current times

KUALA LUMPUR: As the new Minister of Law and Institutional Reform, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix) vows to address laws that are outdated and make necessary amendments to be relevant to current times.

In a statement today, Azalina said among others, the amendment includes the separation of powers of the Attorney-General and the Public Prosecutor, to preserve the independence of the Public prosecutor’s discretion.

“I will also ensure that outstanding issues, including the citizenship status of children born overseas to Malaysian mothers, will see continued progress and where need be, laws will be reformed to reinstate rights to the vulnerable, marginalised and those who are not treated equally in our nation,“ she said.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Azalina said there are many challenges that lie ahead for the Unity Government as they navigate the upcoming term, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected economic downturn next year.

“The portfolio which I am helming involves endeavours stretching across government. I look forward to working alongside elected representatives from various parties to address the challenges,“ she added.

With vast experiences as a Cabinet member and having helmed various ministries since 2004, Azalina once made history when she became the first woman to be appointed as Minister of Youth and Sports in 2004 and the first woman to be appointed as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in 2020.

Azalina was also the Minister of Tourism from 2008 to 2009 and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal Affairs) from 2015 to 2018. - Bernama