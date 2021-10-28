Azam Baki appointed member of IACA Board of Governors

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki (pix) has been appointed as a member of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA) Board of Governors (BoG) for the year 2021-2024.

National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-corruption (GIACC), in a statement today, said the appointment was made at the resumed 10th session of the Assembly of the Parties of the IACA in Vienna, Austria, yesterday (Oct 27).

According to GIACC, Azam’s appointment was announced at a selection session attended by GIACC director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan, who represented Malaysia at the meeting.

Mohd Sallehhuddin, who delivered a speech on behalf of Malaysia, said the government was committed and supported IACA in its academic programmes.

Malaysia was one of the first countries to sign the IACA Establishment Agreement and ratified the IACA Establishment Agreement as an international organisation in November 2011.

“I believe and am confident that with this selection, Azam will be able to share his knowledge and experience in fighting corruption and enforcing anti-corruption laws,“ said Mohd Sallehhuddin.

Mohd Sallehhuddin said he believed that with the vast experience, Azam would be able to guide and share the best practices with law enforcement and practitioners in facing future challenges.

The BoG is one of IACA’s most important entities whose role is to ensure the effectiveness of relevant policies and strategies for the implementation of initiatives and capacity building in the areas of governance and anti -corruption.

Prior to this, former MACC chief commissioner Datuk Abu Kassim Mohamed was also appointed as a member of the IACA Board of Governors in 2012 for a term of six years. — Bernama