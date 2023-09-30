Azam: We have no power to decide on eligibility of election candidates

KAJANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said MACC has no authority to determine whether an individual who is involved in corruption is eligible to contest in an election.

He said the eligibility to contest is under the purview of the Election Commission (EC) as the regulator on elections.

“We in MACC only investigate on issues related to corruption or corruption offences under the Election Offences Act 1954. On whether one can contest or not is up to EC.

“So far, I have seen that those charged in court have been allowed by the EC to contest. We have always cooperated with the EC, such as opening an MACC operation room at every election,“ he said.

He was responding to a statement by UMNO supreme council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi on his Facebook page which questioned how individuals involved in corruption cases could contest in the election.

Mohd Puad is believed to have posted the message in reference to the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election which was held again following the victory of Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th general election (GE15) which was annulled by the Election Court following elements of corruption.

Meanwhile, commenting on the latest developments in the alleged corruption case involving two senior officials of the Minister of Human Resources V. Sivakumar who were detained in April, Azam said MACC is still waiting for the decision of the deputy public prosecutor (DPP).

He said MACC had completed the investigation paper on the case and submitted it to the DPP two months ago, but so far they have not received the latest information on the matter.

Earlier, Sivakumar also confirmed that he had been called by MACC to assist in the investigation of the case related to the hiring of foreign workers.

Sivakumar was also reported by the media as saying that all his officers who were investigated by the MACC had their contracts terminated to ensure that the ministry could function smoothly.-Bernama