KUALA LUMPUR: Former Tabung Haji (TH) chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim claimed trial today to 12 charges of corruption and money laundering in government projects worth RM144.5 million.

His brother, Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim claimed trial to two charges of conspiring with Abdul Azeez and accepting a bribe of RM4 million to obtain a government contract.

Sessions court judge Azura Alwi fixed bail at RM800,000 and RM500,000 with one surety for Abdul Azeez and Abdul Latif respectively.

Their passports is to be surrendered to court and the next mention would be on March 27.

Abdul Azeez was accused of receiving RM5.2 million from Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah, the director of Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd, in the Klang Valley between December 2010 and April last year.

He had allegedly taken the money as an aid to allow Syarikat Menuju Asas to get government projects for road improvements in Perak and Kedah through direct negotiations and limited tender.

The total value of the projects were RM197,805,750.18.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section24(1) of the same Act.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of up to five times the amount received.

MORE TO FOLLOW