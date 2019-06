KUALA LUMPUR: Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali should be asked to go on leave while the police and MACC investigate allegations that he was involved in a sex video and a fund transfer, said pressure group Otai Reformis.

“This is to preserve the good name of the Pakatan Harapan government,“ said Otai Reformis chairman Dr Idris Ahmad at a press conference, here today.

The group also expressed its suspicion of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s dismissal of the leaked sex video as a possible fake even before its authenticity could be established.

“We hope Mahathir does not have double standards and take a one-sided approach to the matter,“ he said.

He also said Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the man who confessed to being in the sex video, should not be singlehandedly punished with suspension from the ministry and having to answer a show-cause letter, until it is proven by police that it is him.

Azmin had categorically denied that the person in the video was him, and had said it is a nefarious plot to tarnish his image and bring down his political career.