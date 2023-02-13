Azmin Ali taking momentary pause from politics

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has announced that he will be taking a short break from politics.

His post on Twitter said that leaving politics for a short while warranted him thinking about new ventures for the future.

“It is a momentary pause in my career for public service that warrants going back to the drawing board. Nevertheless, there remains no let-up in my resolve to serve the nation and the rakyat,” he said in a brief post.

The former Gombak MP was one of the key players during the ‘Sheraton Move’ in 2020 that brought down the Pakatan Harapan administration and served as the Minister of International Trade and Industry under former premier Tan Sri Muhyiddin.