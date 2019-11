KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty of the PKR’s central committee (MPP) members, including its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix), have rejected the sacking of Zakaria Abdul Hamid as MPP member.

In a memo to PKR disciplinary board, they said the decision to sack Zakaria was flawed and not in accordance with the principle of justice as it did not go through due process.

The disciplinary board only recommended a show cause, not dismissal, it said.

According to the memo which was made available to the media today, this was strengthened by a public statement from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) who explained that their side had erred with regards to the notifications to the party’s disciplinary board on the matter.

PKR vice-presidents Zuraida Kamaruddin and Tian Chua are also part of the group mentioned in the memo.

The others are Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha; Angkatan Muda Keadilan deputy chief Hilman Idham, Wanita deputy chief Dr Daroyah Alwi and MPP members - Amiruddin Shaari, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, R. Sivarasa, Rahimah Majid, Elizabeth Wong, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Radzlan Jalaluddin, Datuk Dr Mansor Othman, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Azmizam Zaman Huri, Gan Pei Nei, Hee Loy Sian, Datuk Seri R. Santhara Kumar serta Zakaria sendiri.

Meanwhile, PKR’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said they would look into the memo during its meeting before making recommendations to the MPP.

“The decision to sack made by the MPP and not from the disciplinary board or party’s president.

“Any amendment and revision to the decision must be made during the MPP’s meeting. Thus, I appeal to those who had signed the memo to attend and defend their views in the upcoming meeting,” he said in a statement, in a response to the memo. — Bernama