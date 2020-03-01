Azmin: Struggle to form govt paid off

PETALING JAYA: The struggle to form a new government have paid off, Gombak MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) said today.

“I am grateful to Allah SWT because our battle in the last one week to form a government has been successful,” he said in a statement after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the 8th Prime Minister.

“This battle did go through some intense moments but we finally got the support of majority of the MPs to choose Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.”

The former PKR deputy president congratulated Muhyiddin on the mandate he was given to form a government, adding that the Bersatu president was a leader with integrity and experience.