Baby boy with umbilical cord still intact found abandoned in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 6: A newborn baby boy, with the umbilical cord still intact, was found abndoned in front of a house in Taman Johor, Skudai, early today.

Johor Bahru Utara District Police chief ACP Rupiah Abd Wahid said they received a report from the public regarding the incident at 7.30 am, adding that the baby was left outside the front gate of the house on a piece of cloth and some papers.

“The baby, whose umbilical cord was still intact and who was clad in a green-white gear with cartoon design, is in a healthy condition.

“The baby is now at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) for a health examination and will be handed over to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) for further action,” she said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code, which provides for seven years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

She asked those with information to contact the nearest police station or the JBU District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 075562222. - Bernama