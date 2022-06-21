Baby elephant loses foot due to irresponsible trap

LAHAD DATU: A baby elephant lost its right foot to amputation after suffering severe injuries from a rope trap set by irresponsible parties, said Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

He said the Sabah Wildlife Department received information from the public about the condition of the female baby elephant at FELDA Sahabat 5, Tungku near here on Saturday (June 18) after which the department’s rescue team managed to track it down.

“To prevent its leg tissue from becoming more severe and dysfunctional, the elephant’s foot had to be amputated by the veterinary officer,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the situation left the mammal disabled and she would not be able to live independently with her herd.

Meanwhile, Jafry said the Sabah Wildlife Department is offering an RM5,000 reward for anyone who could provide information about the trap and the party responsible, adding that the informer’s identity would remain confidential.

Members of the public with information regarding the incident may call the department at the number 016-8109901. - Bernama