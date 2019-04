JOHOR BARU: A 10-month-old baby girl died after the car she was travelling in with her family members was hit in the rear by another car at Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here, early today.

Johor Baru Selatan Police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said Nur Auliya Inara Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal, who was on a baby seat in the front seat of the car, succumbed to severe head injuries at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

In the 1.15am incident, the infant’s parents Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal Abdullah, 29, and Wan Nur Izzaty Wan Mohd Zaffar, 22, were severely injured and are currently being treated in the red zone of the hospital.

Her sister Nur Auliya Maisara, two, only sustained minor injuries on her left leg.

The driver of the other car escaped unhurt.

Shahurinain said the accident was believed to have occurred when the second car driven by a 43-year-old man rammed into the rear of the car driven by Mohamad Nirzaudy Haiqal.

“The impact of the collision caused the car to skid and ram into the road divider before spinning for 30m and turning-turtle in the middle of the road,” he said adding that the family was heading home at Taman Tampoi Utama from Stulang Laut.

He said the Mercedes-Benz driver tested negative for drugs. — Bernama