Babysitter detained over death of 4-month-old boy

PETALING JAYA: Police have arrested a 26-year-old babysitter following the death of a four-month-old boy.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Farouk Eshak said the Indonesian woman was taken to the Ampang magistrates’ court this morning to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The baby’s parents had dropped him off earlier at the woman’s condominium in Taman Cempaka, Ampang.

The babysitter then claimed that the baby was having breathing difficulties in his cot with napkin over his face.

The baby was then rushed to Ampang Hospital but was pronounced dead by the medical officers.

The case will be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a jail term not exceeding 10 years or a maximum fine of RM20,000, or both, upon conviction.