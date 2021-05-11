Babysitter’s husband to be charged with murder of nine-month-old baby

PETALING JAYA: The husband of a babysitter who was arrested over the death of a nine-month-old male baby under their care in Ara Damansara last month is expected to be charged with murder tomorrow.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said today that a post mortem on the victim who was a son of the 35-year-old suspect’s neighbour showed that the boy was suffocated and sodomised.

“There were injuries to the victim’s mouth and tears on his anus, indicating penetration of a blunt object. It is believed that the victim was suffocated to death before being sexually assaulted,“ he said.

He said the child was alone with the suspect in a room at a apartment on Jalan PJU 1a/42, Ara Damansara here on April 27.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said two hours later when the victim began vomiting and became unconscious later, the suspect sent him to the Sungai Buloh Hospital at 7pm where doctors pronounced him dead.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect, who was arrested on April 29 together with his wife who is also aged 35, has two past records for drug related offences.

Both tested positive for drug abuse at the time of their arrest.