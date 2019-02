BACHOK: Some 150 supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) were present at the Bachok District Police Headquarters today to call for an investigation into a blog article titled “More PAS members come forward as witnesses to Nik Abduh’s confession on receiving Umno money” posted at www.milosuam.net on Feb 5, 2019.

Bachok PH chairman Mohd Zulkifli Zakaria stated in the report that on Feb 5, he received a message via Whatsapp referring to the blog article.

He said the article mentioned the name of one ‘Abu Ulwan’, claiming that the person who is supposed to be a PAS member had made the revelation on his Facebook page.

Mohd Zulkifli said the Facebook page belonging to ‘Abu Ulwan’ should also be investigated as the person had also written in a post that he was even willing to ‘sumpah laknat’ (swear that he’s telling the truth, or face damnation) over the matter for the sake of justice, and would accept being kicked out of the party.

“Abu Ulwan also shows where he was seated while listening to Nik Abduh’s (pix) admission to taking money from Umno through an illustration.

“As the blog article and the postings on Abu Ulwan’s Facebook page raise questions against the credibility of the Bachok MP (Nik Abduh), I request that the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) commence investigations immediately to find out the truth,“ he said after lodging the report.

Also present were Bachok PKR Division chief Datuk Mohd Rowi Dollah and several Bachok division members from Amanah and PPBM.

Mohd Rowi said this was a high-profile case, and if the allegations were found to be true, Nik Abduh should resign from Parliament.

He was referring to Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, who is also the son the late Datuk Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat, who was PAS spiritual leader and Kelantan Mentri Besar before his death in February, 2015. — Bernama