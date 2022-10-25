Bad dream helps retiree win RM22.8m Toto jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A bad dream turned out to be a good omen for a retiree from Perak. He won the RM22.8 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Oct 9 after getting an inspiration from a bad dream of him getting robbed.

The 68-year-old winner only collected his winnings a week later because he was waiting for his children to return to Malaysia and share the joy.

“I had a bad dream about me getting robbed and it was a nightmare. I decided to bet on the numbers related to the dream – 1592 & 4412 for three consecutive draws.

“Instead of losing something (in my dream), I was bountifully rewarded. What a dramatic turn of events.

“My wife and I had sleepless nights while waiting for my children who are working abroad to come back and claim the jackpot together,” he said when collecting his winnings at STM Lottery Sdn Bhd’s head office in Kuala Lumpur.

The winner added that he wanted to share his newfound wealth with his children hoping that they could make good use of the money.

He bought a standard ticket and won a whopping RM22,832,968.10 from the total RM24,974,321.89 Jackpot 1. The balance of the jackpot was shared by 5 i-System winners.

Meanwhiile, the cascading effect for Toto 4D Jackpot will take place when the Jackpot 1 reaches RM30 million and if it is not won on that particular draw, RM10 million from Jackpot 1 will be cascaded to Jackpot 2.

The cascading effect of Toto 4D Jackpot had recorded over 400 and another 800 winning i-System tickets on Oct 2 and 8 respectively.

A total of 28 winning i-System tickets shared RM7.5 million from Jackpot 1 while 390 winning i-System tickets shared the RM1 million Jackpot 2 when the Jackpot 1 exceeded RM34 million on 2 October 2022.

The same phenomenon occurred when the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 reached over RM33 million on 8 October 2022, 37 winning tickets shared over RM9.9 million from Jackpot 1 while 787 winning tickets shared the RM872,279.15 Jackpot 2.