KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) tonight issued a bad weather warning with continuous heavy rain expected in several areas in Pahang until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia in a statement said that the areas involved are Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather alert with heavy rain expected was also issued for Kemaman in Terengganu, Maran in Pahang, and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until March 25.- Bernama