KUALA LUMPUR: Police have reminded the Badar Squad that it is not a registered religious enforcement body and should not go overboard in its work.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor (pix) said this group did not have any power to carry out enforcement work.

“It should be stressed that any group not registered with the Malaysian Registrar of Societies Department is considered an illegal organisation and those involved will be subjected to the appropriate action,” he said in a statement here tonight.

His statement was apparently in response to Badar Squad president Azhar Mohamad’s statement on Wednesday that the squad would be reactivated and its operations would be expanded nationwide to eradicate vice activities among Muslims.

Azhar claimed that vice activities among Muslims in the country have become increasingly worrisome. — Bernama