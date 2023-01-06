Bagan Datuk Bridge opens today

BAGAN DATUK: The 1.5 kilometre-long Bagan Datuk Bridge across the Perak River, linking Bagan Datuk and Kampung Sejagop, in the Pasir Salak parliamentary constituency, opens today.

The opening of the bridge was symbolised with the flagging-off of a cycling team and a group of motorcyclists on high-powered motorcycles to their destinations by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) at 9.40 am today.

According to Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), the bridge will boost economic development in the Pasir Salak and Bagan Datuk parliamentary constituencies.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid launched a new route for the Ekspres MARA Liner Sdn. Bhd stage bus service in Bagan Datuk, held at the Tuminah Hamidi Mosque grounds here.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi during a visit to the bridge site, said the construction of the Bagan Datuk Bridge, in the Hilir Perak district, would shorten the traveling time for residents in the area.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, in his speech at the bridge opening ceremony, suggested the bridge be named the Tuanku Sultan Nazrin Shah Bridge.

He said he would seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah to get the ruler’s consent and to officially open the bridge.

Ahmad Zahid also thanked the Works Ministry and the State Public Works Department for their commitment to getting the bridge completed. -Bernama